Crowley shooting leaves one person dead

CROWLEY, La. — One man is dead following a shooting in Crowley Friday night.

Crowley Police Department responded to the call of shots fired in the area of East 13th Street and Northern Avenue around 9:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the incident. They ask anyone with information to reach out to CPD through a Facebook message or contact Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-8477.