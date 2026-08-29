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Crowley shooting leaves one person dead

Crowley Police unit
KATC photo
Crowley police unit
Crowley Police unit
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CROWLEY, La. — One man is dead following a shooting in Crowley Friday night.

Crowley Police Department responded to the call of shots fired in the area of East 13th Street and Northern Avenue around 9:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the incident. They ask anyone with information to reach out to CPD through a Facebook message or contact Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-8477.