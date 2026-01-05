Crowley restaurant has closed

The Rice Palace restaurant in Crowley has closed.

"We thank you for supporting the Rice Palace Restaurant for the last 30 years," a post on the Rice Palace Facebook states. "The decision to close the restaurant was not an easy one, but it was the right one. We are eager to see what the future holds."

Another post states that the casino and the convenience store are still open 24/7, and urges patrons to "stay tuned."

The Facebook page indicates folks holding Rice Palace Gift Cards can redeem them for cash today until 1 p.m., on Wednesday January 7 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and on Friday January 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Patrons should enter through the casino and go to the cage, where an attendant will assist.

The page also states that the Trucker's Lounge and restrooms are still open for truck drivers, and that the convenience store is serving hot food daily, 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends.