Crowley Police investigating shooting

Crowley Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left a juvenile dead.

Police were called to an area near the intersection of East 13th Street and North Avenue J around 5 a.m. on Sunday, to investigate a body in the street. The caller said they thought someone had been hit by a car, but when officers arrived they found the male body slightly off the road, along with some shell casings.

The victim had been shot several times, and it was later determined he was a juvenile. We reached out to see if we can get an age of the victim, Crowley Police tell us he was 16 years old.

The case is under investigation. Crowley Chief Troy Hebert is asking anyone with information to call the police department at 337-783-1234.

