Crowley paychecks delayed

Employees of the city of Crowley probably saw a delay today in receiving their paychecks.

Mayor Chad Monceaux tells KATC that the city added some extra security measures to the city's accounts, and that caused the payroll to be processed a little slower than normal.

Monceaux says the city's bank told him that the direct deposits have been sent to employees' banks, so if the funds haven't show up it's because the employee's bank hasn't posted them.

The payroll was done and processed on the city's side normally, and forwarded to the bank, but the extra security measures caused a delay, he said.

The mayor said he understands that many city employees live paycheck to paycheck, but he said that, barring any issues with their own banks, they should get their pay Friday. Monceaux said his paycheck hit his account this afternoon.

Monceaux said the next paycheck shouldn't have any delay, as the kinks with the extra security have been worked out now.