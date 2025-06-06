Crowley motorist killed in crash

CROWLEY, La. — A 60-year-old Crowley resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Highway 13.

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near its intersection with Airport Road. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Roderick Boullion of Crowley, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by Boullion, was traveling north on LA Hwy 13. At the same time, a 2019 Kenworth Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was traveling south. For reasons still under investigation, the Mercury crossed the center line and into the path of the CMV. As a result, the CMV struck the Mercury head-on.

Investigators say Boullion was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries, and died at the scene. The driver of the CMV was properly restrained and uninjured.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Boullion and submitted for analysis. The driver of the CMV was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily provided a breath sample which revealed no alcohol detected.

This crash remains under investigation.