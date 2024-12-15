Crowley man shot during Facebook Marketplace meet up

CROWLEY, La. — One man, Edward Mott Jr., was shot during a Facebook Marketplace meet up gone wrong.

On Dec. 10, around 10 a.m., Crowley Police Department responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of West Ninth Street.

The incident occurred after an out-of-town person came to Crowley to meet up with Mott about a truck being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

After meeting with the Mott, the person became suspicious and attempted to leave. Mott then pulled out a firearm, demanding the money the person had brought with them, according to police.

Police said the person was able to disarm Mott, leading to him being shot in the leg with his own firearm. Mott was later treated for his wounds at a nearby hospital. There is now a warrant out for his arrest for attempted armed robbery and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Crowley Police Department asks that anyone with information on Mott's whereabouts contact them at 337-783-1234.

Crowley Police also wants to urge anyone using online platforms to meet with people or make purchases to remember a few safety tips:



Always gain as much information as possible before meeting with someone

Always choose a well-populated, well-lit location with active cameras

Never meet with anyone alone

They also want to remind you that you can contact the Crowley Police Department or any other law enforcement agency to have an officer join you for the meeting.