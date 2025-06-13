Crowley man sentenced to 13 years in prison for meth scheme

Two men involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy have been sentenced for their involvement in possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

Gilbert Joseph, 36, of Crowley, Louisiana, and Ronaldo Coleman, 38, of Cypress, Texas, were both sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph. Gilbert Joseph was sentenced to 160 months (13 years, 4 months) in prison, and Ronaldo Coleman was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison. Both defendants will serve a term of 5 years of supervised release following their release from prison.

The charges against these defendants were the result of an investigation into information received by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office in January 2024 about two suspicious packages that had been sent via UPS to an address in Crowley. Law enforcement officers conducted surveillance of the address and observed one of the packages being delivered by a UPS vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Joseph arrived on the scene and received the package. Officers conducted a traffic stop of Joseph, and a search of his vehicle revealed that there was a package with an odor of marijuana emitting from it. A search warrant was obtained for the package, and officers found metal tin cans inside that contained approximately 22 pounds of methamphetamine in them.

Law enforcement agents contacted UPS and determined that the second package bound for the same address in Crowley had been diverted by the intended recipient and was being held. A narcotics canine conducted an open air sniff of the second package that was being held at UPS, and he positively alerted to the presence of controlled substances inside. The package was found to have approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine inside.

Through their investigation, law enforcement agents were able to determine that Joseph and Coleman had exchanged text messages concerning the delivery of the packages to the address in Crowley. Coleman’s text messages confirmed that he was the intended recipient of the second package and had tried to have it rerouted by UPS.

Joseph and Coleman were charged in an indictment and each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Joseph also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney LaDonte A. Murphy.