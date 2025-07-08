Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crowley man arrested for shooting neighbor's cat

Crowley Police have arrested a local man in connection with the shooting death of his neighbor's cat.

Clay Cormier was booked with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of E. Ninth Street, where they found a cat who had been shot to death.

Following an investigation, they determined the cat was shot with a pellet gun, and they identified Cormier as the suspect.

If convicted, Cormier faces a mandatory minimum one year in jail or prison, as well as a mandatory minimum $5,000 fine. The maximum penalties are 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

