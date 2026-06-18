Crowley Counseling Center marks one year

The Center for Children & Families is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Crowley Counseling Center.

Officials say this marks a year of "further expanding access to high-quality mental health services for children, families, and individuals throughout Acadia Parish and the surrounding communities."

According to a release, the Crowley Counseling Center offers a welcoming, trauma-informed environment where clients can access professional counseling services, including individual therapy, family therapy, and play therapy. The clinic accepts Medicaid, private insurance, and self-pay, "helping reduce barriers to care and ensuring more families can receive the support they need."

The Center for Children & Families first expanded counseling services into Crowley in 2014, providing community-based and in-home counseling support to children and families throughout the region. Over the next decade, the organization saw firsthand the growing need for accessible mental health services in South Louisiana and remained committed to meeting families where they were, the release states.

The release states that in 2025, that commitment took a significant step forward with the opening of the Crowley Counseling Center, a dedicated clinic space designed to increase access to care and provide a broader range of evidence-based mental health services. The facility allows The Center to offer individual counseling, family therapy, play therapy, and other specialized therapeutic interventions in a welcoming, trauma-informed environment.

"The opening of this clinic represented the next chapter of our work in Crowley," said Katie Guinn, PhD, LPC-S, Regional Director for the Crowley Counseling Center. "For years, we have served families throughout this community, but having a dedicated counseling center has allowed us to expand services, increase accessibility, and create a space specifically designed to support healing and growth. We are incredibly grateful for the trust our clients place in us and proud of the impact we've seen during this first year."

As mental health needs continue to rise across Louisiana, the Crowley Counseling Center remains committed to providing evidence-based, client-centered services that support emotional well-being and long-term healing, the release states.

"This anniversary is about more than celebrating a building—it's about celebrating over a decade of commitment to the children and families of South Louisiana," said Matt Nappier, PhD, Chief Executive Officer for The Center for Children & Families. "We began serving this community in 2014, and the opening of our Crowley Counseling Center last year allowed us to deepen that commitment by expanding access to high-quality, traumainformed care. We are honored to partner with local schools, healthcare providers, and community organizations to ensure that hope and healing remain accessible to every family who needs it."