Crowley awarded Keep La. Beautiful grant

CROWLEY, La. — The City of Crowley was awarded 10 trash receptacles through the “Keep Louisiana Beautiful” Trash Receptacle Grant, Mayor Chad Monceaux announced earlier this week.

Street Department crews recently placed the receptacles around Third Street Park and the Martin Luther King Center to encourage residents and visitors to help keep the city clean.

According to the mayor, Crowley was named the district winner of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation's Cleanest City Contest and will be judged for the state competition in late April.

"We ask everyone to help us retain our title of 'Cleanest City in Louisiana' in our population category by keeping their part of Crowley clean," Monceaux said.