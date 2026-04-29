Crash closes lane on I-10 in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH — A crash involving tractor-trailers has shut down part of Interstate 10 westbound in Acadia Parish, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened near mile marker 92, just past the Duson exit. The right lane is currently closed as crews respond to the scene.

Officials estimate the lane closure could last three to four hours and are urging drivers to adjust travel plans and consider alternate routes.

Motorists can check real-time road conditions through the Louisiana 511 system online or by phone.