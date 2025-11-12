Cool Schools: St. Francis School

This week's Cool Schools brings us to Acadia Parish, where St. Francis School recently honored veterans with a special program.

Different classes showcased their musical talents, with the Iota High School Band stopping by to perform several songs during the celebration.

Alumnus Daxton Broussard also entertained the crowd with his ventriloquist act and sang the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

The guest speaker was Byron Lichtenburg -- a former astronaut and veteran, who shared stories about his time in the space program with students and participants.

If you want to feature your Cool School on KATC, send your information and a photo(s) to coolschools@katctv.com.