Church Point veterans honor fallen heroes in annual tradition

CHURCH POINT, KATC - For the ninth year, veterans and community members are coming together to honor the 21 men from Church Point who gave their lives in service to the country.

The event, which runs for three days from sunrise to sunset, pays tribute to the fallen heroes, including 11 who were between the ages of 18 and 21. Some of the servicemen had ties to Vermilion Parish, including Marine Wendell Guillory.

“Wendell was the Marine we lost in Vietnam,” said Leander Daigle, commander of VFW Post 9903. “He’s one of three from Church Point who died in Vietnam. He’s a little different, he made friends in the Abbeville area.”

At the top of every hour, veterans from VFW Post 9903 and American Legion Post 225 conduct a slow patrol through the memorial, recognizing the bravery of those who served.

The memorial also features a display of photos of prisoner of war soldiers.

“It’s just a reflection of how short life is,” Daigle said.

Daigle noted the lasting impact of their sacrifice. “We went to the high school and had kids from Church Point make crosses for those who never got a chance to come home.”

The event serves as a poignant reminder of the community’s deep respect and gratitude for its veterans and the freedoms they defended.

LOCATION

Church Point Depot (at POW-MIA Blvd & Main St)

DAYS

May 24 - 26th

Closing Ceremony 1800Hrs/6 pm on May 26

