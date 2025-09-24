Church Point trims budget, funds raises

According to a story in the Church Point News, it was all pretty good news for the Town of Church Point again this year during budget discussions — 6 percent raises, no increases in utility rates for the coming year and the expenses of the town have been trimmed by $1.2 million.

Mayor Ryan "Spanky" Meche said, "...the thing that I'm proud of is, we went from expenses of $5.8 million to $4.6 , so that's a $1.2 million shift to the good side. We've done some cutting this year ... I think (when we get to the new budget) we'll be in pretty good shape on it."

The newspaper reports that Meche and the town council were presented with the latest budget information by Burton Kolder and his son, Brad Kolder, both with Kolder Slaven & Company, during a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

During the meeting, the council unanimously approved the amended Sept. 30, 2024 budget and the operating Sept. 30, 2025 budget. Brad began the annual presentation with the budget message, the newspaper reports.

"Under all funds, that first paragraph there gives some language as to what is going on in this budget," Brad Kolder began.

He continued, "Salaries are budgeted based on personnel employed as of June 30, 2025. A 6% increase totalling $69,307 has been budgeted for all departments except the police department, which were adjusted, except the police chief, during the year ended, September 30, 2025. The police chief is authorized to make suggested changes to offi cer compensation based upon merit and using his discretion and after approval by the town council. A 6% increase is included for the mayor, the chief of police and town council members."

To read the newspaper, click here.