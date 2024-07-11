Church Point Marathoners Exhibit now open

The Church Point Marathoners Exhibit is now open at the Le Vieux Presbytere Museum.

A reception was held Wednesday evening to celebrate the exhibit's opening to the public.

To view the exhibit, you can visit the museum Monday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm.

