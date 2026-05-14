Church Point man killed in Wednesday morning crash

ACADIA PARISH, La. — A Church Point man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish Wednesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, Jesus Lopez, 45, of Church Point, was driving south on Louisiana Highway 95 near Lourdes Road around 7 a.m., when for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle left the road while in a curve, went into a ditched and flipped.

Lopez was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle. He died on the scene.

Louisiana State Police reminds motorists that proper restraint use significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash. Making responsible decisions behind the wheel, including wearing a seat belt and remaining attentive, can save lives. While not all crashes are preventable, simple precautions like these can save lives.