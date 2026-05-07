Church Point man faces over 6,000 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials

CHURCH POINT, La. — A Church Point man was arrested after authorities found thousands of files of suspected child sexual abuse materials.
The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit arrested Erik Rangel, 35, after an extensive investigation triggered by reports of CSAM on his electronic devices. Rangel was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Thursday, facing the following charges:
- Possession of child sexual abuse material (6,879 counts)
- Possession of pornographic images/videos of sexual animal abuse (217 counts)