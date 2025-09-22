Church Point man booked with multiple child sex abuse charges

A Church Point man has been booked with multiple child sex abuse charges, accused of assaulting several minors in the past.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies booked Justin Blane Benoit, 47, with six counts aggravated crime against nature, five counts first-degree rape of a victim younger than 13 and one count molestation of a juvenile.

This case involves several victims who were sexually assaulted as minors by the suspect.

"This case spans out over time as the victims are now older and have come forward with the allegations," said Sheriff KP Gibson.

The case involved the suspect engaging in various sexual acts with the victims when they were minors and known to him, the sheriff said.

As of Monday, no bond had been set.