Church Point man booked in multiple shootings

Church Point Police have arrested a local man in connection with an April incident in the city.

Jamarcus Lorden, 19, is accused of eight counts Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Use of A Weapon, five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. He remains in jail in lieu of $3.2 million bond.

Police say he's accused of an April 9 incident on Arceneaux Street, when he allegedly entered a home without permission and began shooting at the eight people, including a small child, who were inside. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Lorden also was shot and was hospitalized. He was released on Wednesday, when he was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

He also was booked on outstanding warrants for theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and assault by drive-by shooting.

Further investigation is still ongoing by the Church Point Police Department, and more arrests are expected in this incident.