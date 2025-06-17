Church Point man arrested at cockfight

Church Point Police arrested a local man at cockfight Friday night.

Police say they found bloodied chickens, and dead chickens and dead dog on the property.

Nicholas Daigle, 44, was booked with interfering with a law enforcement investigation, cockfighting, cruelty to animals and possession of marijuana.

Police were investigating reports of chicken and dog fighting on St. Jude Street Friday night. When they got to the location, they found a chicken fight in progress. The person running the fights warned the other people there, and they ran away, police say.

Investigators found bloody chickens, a cock fighting ring, and several dead chickens and a dead dog on the property.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are pending upon identification. Several vehicles were towed from some of the participants that fled the area, police say.

Police allege that Daigle has been operating these fights on several other occasions.