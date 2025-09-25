Chief Troy Hebert Announces Arrest Related to 2024 Shooting

Crowley, LA – Troy Hebert, Chief of Police at the Crowley Police Department, reports that on September 15, 2024, at approximately 1:16 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Joseph Pete Street. A comprehensive investigation determined that multiple individuals were involved in the incident.

Through diligent investigative efforts, several suspects were identified, and arrest warrants were subsequently obtained for their apprehension. As the investigation progressed, multiple individuals wanted in connection with the shooting were successfully taken into custody.

Chief Hebert announces that on September 11, 2025, suspect Jonathan Moore was transferred to the custody of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Center, where he had been held on unrelated charges.

Moore has since been booked into the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:

· Eight (8) counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Moore’s bond has been set at approximately $400,000.00.

The Crowley Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens and bringing violent offenders to justice. The investigation into this matter remains ongoing, and further arrests may follow.