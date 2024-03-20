Carencro man wanted for Acadia Parish shooting, carjacking

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help to locate a wanted fugitive who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Michael Lee Duplechian II, 30. He's described as a white man, 5’9” in height, weighing about150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and his last known address was 835 Vatican Road in Carencro.

On March 11, 2024, Duplechian allegedly shot someone during a carjacking.

He allegedly fled the scene in the victim's car, which is a silver 2012 Audi A4 with black hood and grill. The vehicle has since been recovered, deputies say.

A warrant has been issued for Duplechian’s arrest for Carjacking and Attempted second degree murder. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Duplechian, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.