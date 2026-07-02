Branch man killed in Acadia Parish crash

ACADIA PARISH — Jennings – On June 30, 2026, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a three-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 10 East near milepost 67 in Jennings. The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Dana Ortego of Branch.

According to state troopers, a 2022 GMC Canyon, driven by Ortego, was traveling east on Interstate 10 in the left lane behind a Chevrolet Tahoe. As traffic slowed due to an object in the roadway, the Tahoe braked suddenly. Ortego attempted to avoid the Tahoe but struck its left rear before entering the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC entered the path of a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV). The CMV attempted to avoid the GMC but struck its rear, causing the GMC to exit the roadway and enter the tree line.

Ortego, who was improperly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to remain alert and attentive while driving. Avoid distractions, fatigue, and impairment, and obey all traffic laws. Making safe decisions behind the wheel can help reduce serious injury and fatal crashes.