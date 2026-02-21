Body found in Bayou Queue De Tortue

ACADIA PARISH — According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's office, late this afternoon, deputies responded to a complaint of human remains in Bayou Queue De Tortue near Highway 13 in southern Acadia Parish. This body of water separates Acadia Parish and Vermillion Parish.

Two fishermen located the remains, which appear to have been in the waterway for an extended period of time. Deputies believe the remains are those of a female, but have not been confirmed. Due to the amount of time in the water, identification is difficult at this time.

The remains were removed from the waterway by our deputies and the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office. The remains are being sent to a forensic facility for examination.

We have no missing persons reports at this time from this area.

Anyone with information or know of a missing person in this area are urged to call our dispatch center at 337-788-8772 or Crime Stoppers at 337-789-8477.

