Bobcat sightings in Rayne; police say to exercise caution

RAYNE, La. — The Rayne Police Department has received reports of bobcat sightings near Carmichaels Apartments, located just north of I-10 on Highway 35.

While bobcats are not typically a threat to humans as they are naturally reclusive, it is important to exercise caution.

If you encounter a bobcat, Rayne Police offer the following suggestions:



Do not approach or attempt to feed the animal. Keep a safe distance and ensure small children and pets are secure.

"Please be vigilant, especially during dawn and dusk when bobcats are most active," said Chief Carroll Stelly.

