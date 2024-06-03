Watch Now
Bobcat sightings in Rayne; police say to exercise caution

Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 03, 2024

RAYNE, La. — The Rayne Police Department has received reports of bobcat sightings near Carmichaels Apartments, located just north of I-10 on Highway 35.

While bobcats are not typically a threat to humans as they are naturally reclusive, it is important to exercise caution.

If you encounter a bobcat, Rayne Police offer the following suggestions:

  1. Do not approach or attempt to feed the animal.
  2. Keep a safe distance and ensure small children and pets are secure.

"Please be vigilant, especially during dawn and dusk when bobcats are most active," said Chief Carroll Stelly.

