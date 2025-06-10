Bicyclist dies after crash

A Crowley man has died following a car crash.

Crowley Police say Ernel Gobert was riding his motorized bicycle and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of S. Avenue O and E. Cedar Street. He was struck by an oncoming vehicle, police say.

Gobert died the day the accident happened, June 5.

No charges were filed on the person who was driving the vehicle, because police were able to confirm that Gobert ran the stop sign. Police conducted standard toxicology tests as is required by law, but there was no evidence of any impairment.

"Chief Troy Hebert encourages all of Crowley's citizens, after this tragic accident, to remember that bicyclists are responsible for adhering to the traffic laws, just as operators of motor vehicles are required," a release states. "In addition, citizens should be very vigilant in watching for pedestrians and bicyclists, as they are very vulnerable. From Chief Hebert and all of the Crowley Police Department, we are saddened for the loss of one of our Crowley citizens, Ernal Gobert. We will continue to remember his family and friends in this time of loss."