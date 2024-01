The Bayou des Cannes Water System in Basile has several announcements today.

Officials say they will be shutting the water off tonight, January 19, at 9:30 p.m. and it will be off until 6 a.m. tomorrow. That will repeat Saturday, January 20, with the water shut off from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

They also are asking customers to report any leaks they see, and to try to conserve water as much as you can.

Officials say they are monitoring the system carefully during the freezing weather.