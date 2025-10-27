Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

Basile man booked on molestation charges

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Acadia Police Jury
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Posted

Acadia Parish deputies have booked a Basile man on molestation charges.

The investigation began after a person made the complaint that Burley Sylestine, 62, had molested them when they were a child.

During the investigation, evidence was collected to support the allegations. These acts occurred numerous times over several years, deputies allege.

Sylestine was booked with three counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Obstruction of Justice.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail last week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.