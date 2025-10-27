Basile man booked on molestation charges

Acadia Parish deputies have booked a Basile man on molestation charges.

The investigation began after a person made the complaint that Burley Sylestine, 62, had molested them when they were a child.

During the investigation, evidence was collected to support the allegations. These acts occurred numerous times over several years, deputies allege.

Sylestine was booked with three counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Obstruction of Justice.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail last week.