Barry Thompson, KAJN founder, has died

Barry Thompson, a longtime Acadiana broadcaster who founded KAJN and Family Vision TV, has died.

He was 87.

A Celebration of Life is set for 11 a.m. on September 13 at Northside Assembly of God in Crowley.

"The founder of KAJN and Family Vision TV went home to be with the lord yesterday at the age of 87," a Tuesday post on the radio station's website reads. "Barry Thompson spent his whole career in radio starting at KSIG, then moving to KVOL. He went on to be co-owner of KSMB. God intervened in his life, calling him to start a Christian radio station."

KAJN was launched in 1977, and Thompson kept a hand in the operations "right up until the end," the post states.

The family is requesting visiting hours be observed Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Here's some information from his obituary:

"Barry Thompson's life was devoted to sharing his faith with others through radio & TV, as a Gideon, a beloved Sunday School teacher and long-time board member at Northside Assembly, Crowley. He was president of the SW chapter of NRB. His greatest joy next to his love for His Savior was for his wife, Annette, his children, grandchildren and the cherry on top, his great grandchildren. He invested his life into people and the dividends were realized in rich, life-long friendships in business, ministry and personally. He quoted his mentor, R.S. King often, “If you snuggle up to Jesus, He will make a hero out of you.” He took this advice to heart and spent a life on his knees in prayer in private before he ever did anything in public. His family and many others would say that because he snuggled up to Jesus, God did make him a hero to many.

"He is survived by three children, Barry “David” Thompson, Jr. and his wife Tammy of Abbeville, Karen Thompson Walker and her husband Darryl of Crowley, and Craig Thompson and his wife Janet of Crowley; nine grandchildren, Brandon Dartez (Lauren), Joshua Bailey (Kristina), Brittany Dartez (Jason), Jason Bailey, Brooke Thompson Boxx (Aubrey), Ryan Thompson, Destin Bailey, Jonathan Thompson, and Destiny Thompson; nine great grandchildren, Jaylee Dartez, Mikelle Perkins, Lyra Dartez, Kamden Dozier, Brooklyn Dozier, Collins Thompson, Ryker Kemp, Ezra Boxx, and Beckett Bailey.

"Barry is preceded by his wife Annette Gray Thompson; his parents, John Marion and Ruth Martin Thompson; one sister, Kathleen McClanahan and her husband James; one brother, Marion Thompson and his wife Nancy; and one great-grandchild, Connor Kemp."

