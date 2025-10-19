Arrest made in Rayne fatal hit and run

RAYNE, La. — One person has been taken into custody in connection to a fatal hit and run that occurred in Rayne earlier this month.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Thomas Smith, 49, of Houston on Tuesday in connection to the hit-and-run crash. Smith is accused of fleeing the scene of the crash that killed Jeremy Thomas, 38, of Rayne.

According to Rayne Police Department, Smith parked a tractor hauling a cargo trailer on the shoulder of the I-10 Exit 87 westbound off-ramp. Just before 3:20 a.m., Thomas, driving a pick-up truck, struck the rear of the parked semi. Smith then fled the scene before police arrived.

According to RPD, Louisiana law requires all parties involved in an accident to remain at the scene, exchange information, and render aid in the case of injury, regardless of fault. Law enforcement must be contacted if a crash results in more than $500 in property damage or involves an injury or fatality.

Officers were able to identify the company operating the semi-truck through Crime Fighters of Louisiana cameras. Management at Level Up Express LLC cooperated with law enforcement and provided the driver's information, leading to an arrest warrant for Smith.