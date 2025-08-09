Arrest made in Friday night Rayne shooting that injured one

RAYNE, La. — One person was injured in a shooting in Rayne Friday night. Police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, Rayne Police Department was called to the 600 block of Reynolds Street for a shooting incident. Officers found Keltrin Washington, 25, with multiple gunshot wounds. Washington was air-lifted to an area hospital.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrested 19-year-old Demarques Francis in connection to the incident. Francis is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder.