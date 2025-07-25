Arrest made in February shooting death

Crowley Police have made an arrest in the February shooting death of a 16-year-old.

Janmichael Thomas Jr., 22, was booked on warrants accusing him of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the February 16 slaying of Dontraylon Willis.

In February, Crowley Police told us that they were called to an area near the intersection of East 13th Street and North Avenue J early on a Sunday, to investigate a body in the street. The caller said they thought someone had been hit by a car, but when officers arrived they found the male body slightly off the road, along with some shell casings. Willis had been shot several times.

The investigation that followed produced evidence that led to the warrants being issued for Thomas.

Chief Troy Hebert tells us that, after securing the arrest warrants, investigators attempted to locate Thomas but received information that he may have fled to Texas. Crowley Police reached out to the U.S. Marshal's Office for help, and Thomas eventually was tracked down at his grandmother's house on East Northern Avenue in Crowley.

Marshals and Crowley Police surrounded the home, and Thomas came out and was arrested without incident.

He's now in the Acadia Parish jail, with his bond set at $1,600,000.