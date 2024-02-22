Arrest made in deadly home invasion

A Church Point man has been arrested in connection with a deadline November home invasion.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies say that Quincy Mouton, 31, was found in St. Landry Parish and booked Wednesday in the slaying of Daryl Lewis.

Mouton was booked with second-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated burglary and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $750,000.

The homicide happened in the 600 Block of Martin Luther King Drive within the town of Church Point on November 22.

Detectives allege that Mouton forced his way into the house with a gun. Mouton and Lewis both left the house, and Lewis was found outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Back in November, warrants were issued for Mouton. The U.S. Marshal's Office has been assisting the sheriff in looking for Mouton and on Wednesday they found him at a home in St. Landry Parish.