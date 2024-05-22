Arrest made in Acadia Parish cold case homicide

CROWLEY, La. — Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, as well as the Acadiana Crime Lab have been working together for years on various cold case homicides. Their hard work has led to the arrest in the 2003 death of Susan Kennedy Jackson.

In December of 2003, Jackson’s body was discovered in Bayou Wikoff just north of exit 82 near Crowley, according to a spokesperson for the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office. Jackson was discovered with blunt force trauma to her head.

“For the past 20-plus years, investigators have worked many cold cases for their victims and continue to do so today. This team has been focused and their hard work and determination has led to this arrest” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

Through evidence submitted to the Acadiana Crime Lab, DNA evidence collected in this investigation was placed into a nationwide database. Recently, investigators were notified that this evidence was matched to Jackson's case.

The DNA matched Ferris Bonham, 44 of Marysville, Washington. Bonham was incarcerated in Michigan on unrelated charges. He has since been transferred from Michigan to the Acadia Parish Jail where he was booked on an arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

“I cannot express my appreciation for the investigators who never gave up on this case. Their teamwork has led to positive results” stated Sheriff Gibson.

