APSO looking for man accused of violating protective orders 36 times

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to locate a wanted fugitive.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Damien Alexander Conner.

Damien Conner is a white male, 24 years of age. He is 5’, 10” in height and weighs approx. 240 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address is 1181 Meadow Dr., Lot 21 in Lake Charles. Conner is wanted for 36 counts of Violations of Protective Orders.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Damien Conner, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff KP Gibson