APSO: Fake bond calls under investigation

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has had several complaints regarding families of incarcerated people being contacted by persons impersonating law enforcement. They are requesting family members to pay for bonds or ankle monitors for their family member who is in jail. They are asking the family to pay through various apps such as Venmo, Zelle or Cash App.

We would like to make the public aware that our deputies will not call family members of incarcerated persons, asking them to bond their family member from jail or to pay for ankle monitoring devices. We do not use any of the apps listed or any apps for that matter to process bonds. Our agency also does not handle any type of ankle monitoring programs within our agency.

Please be attentive to calls like these as scammers are everywhere and looking to take your money. This matter is under investigation by our Criminal Investigations Division.

