APSO arrests two in child sex abuse case

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested one person and are searching for another in a child sex abuse case - one is accused of the abuse and the other is accused of failing to report it and of telling the victim to lie.

In early July, deputies began investigating a family member accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with a juvenile. The investigation revealed that the child was molested on several occasions at a family members home, deputies allege.

Another family member failed to report the crime even though she knew about it, and she also told the victim to lie about it, deputies allege.

Elizabeth Touchet, 57, of Duson, was booked with failure to report the commission of a crime and intimidating a witness, both felonies. She has since bonded out of jail.

Seth Montet, 40, is wanted on two counts indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts oral sexual battery and two counts aggravated crime against nature. Deputies say his address is in Maurice. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Seth Montet, call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS.

Here's his picture: