Acadia Parish woman arrested in connection with insurance fraud, arson investigation

ACADIA PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) has arrested 57-year-old Julie Lejeune of Estherwood in connection with a March house fire investigators determined was intentionally set as part of an insurance fraud scheme, according to a release from SFM.

SFM deputies arrested Lejeune on August Tuesday, on one count each of Arson with Intent to Defraud and Insurance Fraud.

The investigation began after the Acadia Parish Fire District #5 requested assistance from the SFM Fire Investigations Unit following a house fire in the 200 block of Morris Avenue in Estherwood.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on March 16, 2026, the Acadia Parish Fire District #5 responded to the fire.

Following an investigation, investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set to support fraudulent insurance claims involving the house fire.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office reminds the public that anyone with information regarding fire-related crimes is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by visiting lasfm.org and selecting the "Arson Fires" icon.