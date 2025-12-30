Acadia Parish Tourism nominates Rayne for America's Favorite Small Town

The Acadia Parish Tourism Office nominated the City of Rayne to participate in the nationwide contest America’s Favorite Small Towns, presented by Parade magazine and travel platform Steller. The contest honors towns across the United States with populations under 250,000 that embody unique character, strong community spirit and memorable visitor experiences.

Rayne was selected as the community to represent Acadia Parish in this nomination as a tribute to Suzette Leonards' years of dedication to the City of Rayne and her service as Board Chairman of the Acadia Parish Convention and Visitors Commission. This recognition reflects her commitment to uplifting local communities and strengthening tourism throughout the parish, while celebrating Rayne as one of the many unique

destinations that make Acadia Parish special, according to a spokesperson for the Acadia Parish Tourism Office.

“Rayne may be a small town, but it offers a big experience for visitors. From our murals and festivals to the people who greet you with a smile, there’s a genuine sense of pride here that travelers can feel. Serving as Board Chairman of the Acadia Parish Convention and Visitors Commission, I see how each of our communities contributes something special to the region, and I’m honored that Rayne is helping represent us on the national stage,” said Suzette Leonards, Federal Programs Coordinator, City of Rayne & Board Chairman, Acadia Parish Convention and Visitors Commission.

By nominating Rayne, Acadia Parish Tourism aims to shine a national spotlight on the parish and the many communities that contribute to its charm. If selected as a finalist — and potentially a state or national winner — Rayne could benefit from national media exposure, special recognition, inclusion in a print feature, a “Favorite Small Town” badge for marketing purposes and increased tourism visibility.

Voting for the contest is opened until early spring 2026. Residents, business owners, visitors and supporters of Rayne — and all of Acadia Parish — are encouraged to cast their daily vote online and spread the word through social media, local businesses and community organizations. Using hashtags such as #RayneFavoriteTown, hosting local voting events, and encouraging friends and family to participate can help strengthen Rayne’s standing in the competition, according to the spokesperson.

Click here to vote.