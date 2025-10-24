Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office searches for missing 16-year-old who left juvenile facility

Branch, LA -The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old who left a juvenile facility Friday morning.

Sean Alexander left the AMIkids Acadiana facility on Celestine La Tortue Road in Branch around 7 a.m., according to authorities. Officials believe he may have headed in a northwest direction.

Alexander is described as a slender white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blonde hair. He has several tattoos, including one on his left chest, a Bart Simpson tattoo on one arm and a marijuana leaf tattoo on another arm.

He was last seen wearing a black AMI jacket and orange slide shoes.

Anyone with information about Alexander's whereabouts is asked to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-788-8772 or Detective Robyn Osborne at 337-788-8722. The case number is 25-1731.