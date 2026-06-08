Acadia Parish couple accused of child sex abuse

An Acadia Parish couple have been arrested and booked with various sex crimes involving children.

Simeon Jolie Guidry, 43 of Crowley, was booked with three counts first-degree rape, two counts second-degree rape, 10 counts aggravated crimes against nature, five counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count obstruction of justice.

His wife, Kristi Renne Weismort, 36, also of Crowley, was booked with five counts principal to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, five counts principal to aggravated crimes against nature, and two counts domestic abuse battery.

Guidry 's bond has been set at $2,565,000. Weismort's bond has been set at $77,500. Both remain in custody.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies say the investigation began when one of the victims called a hotline for help; she told officials she was physically and sexually abused. The investigation allegedly found that the children were being sexually exploited by Guidry; he and Weismort are related to both of them.