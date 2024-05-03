Acadia Parish man booked with attempted murder

An Acadia Parish man is in jail Friday, accused of hitting a family member with his car.

Tristen Dale LeBlue, 21, was booked with attempted second-degree murder, second-degree battery and aggravated assault.

The incident happened on Thursday around 10:20 p.m. in the Acadia Parish community of Evangeline, sheriff's deputies say.

Le Blue is accused of intentionally hitting a family member with his car, and after the person hit the ground he got out of the car and started beating the victim with a metal fence post, deputies say.

Deputies found him at his home and arrested him. He's currently being held in the Acadia Parish jail.