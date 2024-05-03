Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

Acadia Parish man booked with attempted murder

Acadia Sheriff: Investigation underway into school complaint
KATC photo
Acadia Police Jury
Acadia Sheriff: Investigation underway into school complaint
Posted at 10:52 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 11:52:08-04

An Acadia Parish man is in jail Friday, accused of hitting a family member with his car.

Tristen Dale LeBlue, 21, was booked with attempted second-degree murder, second-degree battery and aggravated assault.

The incident happened on Thursday around 10:20 p.m. in the Acadia Parish community of Evangeline, sheriff's deputies say.

Le Blue is accused of intentionally hitting a family member with his car, and after the person hit the ground he got out of the car and started beating the victim with a metal fence post, deputies say.

Deputies found him at his home and arrested him. He's currently being held in the Acadia Parish jail.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.