Acadia Parish issues burn ban due to dry conditions

Acadia Parish Police Jury President Beau Petitjean has issued a burn ban for the parish due to dry conditions affecting the area.

The ban, which took effect immediately, prohibits all outdoor burning activities throughout Acadia Parish. The only exception is the use of barbecue grills.

"No other types of outdoor burning are permitted under this order," according to the announcement.

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice and will be lifted only when conditions improve, officials said.

Dry conditions have been affecting Acadia Parish and surrounding areas, prompting the precautionary measure.