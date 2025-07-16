Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in slaying

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help to locate a wanted fugitive.

The Church Point Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Calvin Lawrence Scott.

Calvin Scott is a black male, 26 years of age. He is 5’, 8” in height and weighs approx. 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 639 N. Wilson St. in Church Point.

Scott is wanted for second-degree murder and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Calvin Scott, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.