Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers asking for tips in stolen truck case

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a truck that they believe was then involved in other crimes.

The truck, a gray 2021 GMC Sierra pick-up, was stolen on July 22 in the 7300 black of Grand Prairie Highway near Rayne. It was stolen just before midnight, deputies say.

The truck itself has been recovered, but investigators believe it was involved in other crimes, and they're trying to identify the people responsible.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.