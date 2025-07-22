Acadia Crime Stoppers: Bomb threat at The Ellington of Rayne Nursing Home

The Rayne Police Department is investigating a bomb threat that occurred at The Ellington of Rayne Nursing Home located at 308 Amelia St.

The threat occurred on July 16, 2025, around 8 p.m.

An unknown male suspect phoned the facility stating there was a bomb in your building before disconnecting the call. Numerous agencies responded and no explosive devices were located.

This threat stopped the care for residents as they were removed from the facility for their safety. Help bring the person responsible to justice.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

