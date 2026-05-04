Acadia Board set to consider differential pay plan

At their regular board meeting Tuesday, Acadia Parish School Board members will consider a plan to allocate almost $200,000 in state funds earmarked to address critical needs and teacher shortages.

The board's Budget and Finance Committee considered two options last week, and decided to recommend the board adopt a plan that would provide stipends to qualifying teachers at schools that are labeled as "comprehensive intervention required" and "urgent intervention required."

Nine schools fit those labels in the parish, according to the proposal: Comprehensive Intervention Required are Church Point Elementary, Church Point Middle, Armstrong Middle, Crowley High, Crowley Middle, and North Crowley. Urgent Intervention Required are South Crowley, Ross, and Martin Petitjean

Of those 9 schools, 7 of those schools fit the category of High Needs Schools. Within those schools there are 85 certified teachers, the proposal states.

The other 2 labelled schools, 35 certified teachers fit the categories of critical shortage.

The proposal states that 105 teachers qualify for the allocation. At a recommendation of $1500 per teacher plus benefits $192,780 of the allocation would be utilized. General fund would pick up approximately 15 teachers at a cost of $27,500.

The Board meets at 5 p.m. on May 5 in the board room at 2402 N. Parkerson Avenue, Crowley.