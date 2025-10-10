A house of memories: inside Church Point’s historic Presbytère

CHURCH POINT, LA - Tucked away in the heart of Church Point, Le Vieux Presbytère offers visitors a glimpse into the past with exhibits that bring local history to life.

The museum, built in 1887 as a residence for French priest Father Joseph Eby, was converted into a museum by 2007. Today, it displays a collection of artifacts from early local businesses, traditional costumes, and relics from the region’s civic and religious life.

“This is the most unique feature of our displays here: the old Church Point wholesale time clock,” said Harold Fonte, curator of Le Vieux Presbytère. “When a worker arrived, he put his card in the slot, and he reached over and punched the clock.”

Fonte, who leads tours of the museum, said the building itself is part of the story.

“The interior walls are a mixture of mud and moss, which in French is called ‘bleu et mousse,’” he said. “The modern term would be mud house, and while there are several around Acadiana, this building is one of only two surviving multi-story structures with these kinds of walls.”

The museum pays homage to the social, economic, and religious institutions that shaped the Church Point community. Among the standout features is an exhibit on the town’s iconic Buggy Festival, a celebration that reflects the area’s distinct culture and history.

“It was a celebration of our heritage as the buggy capital of the world,” Fonte said. “Which, by the way, we achieved by being the last area of Acadia Parish to have paved roads.”

For Fonte, preserving history is more than just curating displays; it’s about connecting generations.

“The main thing about history is if you don’t know where you’ve been, you don’t know where you’re going, right?” he said.

Le Vieux Presbytère will be the last stop on the Le Grand Réveil Acadien festival.

Le Grand Réveil Acadien Church Point

741 S. Main St. Church Point

9:00am–2:00pm – Artisans’ Market

Le Vieux Dépôt – Main St. at Rue Iry Lejeune. An open-air market proudly showing off the talent of our local people, focusing on handmade locally grown or sourced items showcasing our culture.

10:00am–3:00pm – Open House

Le Vieux Presbytère Museum, 205 Rue Iry Lejeune.

10:00– French Speaking on the Porch

Le Vieux Presbytère Museum. Both beginners and native speakers welcomed.

Others events include free tours of the museum; a presentation by Veni Harlan, author of Evangeline Reconsidered; live music by “Cajun Fire;” and food and drink; all the Presbytère.

4:00pm – La Messe Catholique en Français

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Church Blvd. at Bienvenu St.

