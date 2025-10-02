31st annual Germanfest happening this weekend: Here’s what you need to know

RAYNE, La. — Tucked away in Acadia Parish is Roberts Cove, a small Louisiana community known for its rich German history. This weekend, Roberts Cove is gearing up for its 31st annual Germanfest, an event that celebrates the legacy of the town’s original settlers from Germany.

Inside the Roberts Cove Museum, visitors are greeted by photographs and memorabilia that honor the families who founded the community in the late 1800s. “This is our history room and what it basically is, it showcases the original settlers that came from Germany,” said Marietta Leonards, president of the Roberts Cove German Association. “This year we are honoring the Zaunbrecher family.”

The idea for German Fest began in 1995, inspired by family reunions among descendants of the first settlers. Leonards herself traces her roots back to the founding families. “They had family reunions all the time to kind of get together and keep everyone up to date,” she said. “And so, they decided that since everyone was going to the same one, we’d start a German Fest. It really celebrates our heritage, not really Oktoberfest.”

While the festival is deeply rooted in family history, organizers say it has grown into a regional tradition, welcoming thousands of visitors of all backgrounds. “It’s not just a family reunion. There’s people that are not German or German descent that come and enjoy it,” Leonards said. “The music is very similar to Cajun music.”

According to Leonards, around 35 to 36 families and single individuals originally settled in Roberts Cove, seeking religious freedom. Today, between 5,000 and 8,000 people travel to the area each year to experience German culture and Cajun hospitality.

The weekend festival features authentic German food, a selection of German beer on tap, folklore demonstrations, and traditional dances. Organizers hope the event continues to preserve the unique heritage of Roberts Cove for generations to come.

https://www.robertscovegermanfest.com/attractions-and-entertainment

ROBERTS COVE GERMANFEST

When: October 4th & 5th

Admission: $8 for those 13 years and older

Time: 9:30 am - 6:30 on Saturday, October 4th

8:20 am - 4:30 pm on Sunday, October 5th

Address: 7212 Roberts Cove Rd, Rayne, LA, 70578

Must be 21 to purchase alcohol

