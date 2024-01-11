14-year-old arrested in connection with Church Point vehicle burglaries

CHURCH POINT, La. — On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested by the Church Point Police Department in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries.

According to Church Point Police, the juvenile was arrested after an investigation revealed that he committed five vehicle burglaries in less than 24 hours between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The juvenile is also suspected in several vehicle burglaries prior to these, which are still under investigation.

The juvenile has a lengthy criminal record and is on juvenile probation at the time of these incidents. As is required by law, the juvenile was released to his guardian upon his arrest, officials report.

The charges have been forwarded to the 15th Judicial Juvenile Court for prosecution.